Wake County schools will now require athletes on the sidelines to mask up

The Wake County school system is now requiring student-athletes to wear face masks outdoors when they’re not actively in a game or practicing.

In an email sent Wednesday to principals, Wake says the outdoor mask requirement is being added “due to the increased number of clusters and exposures involving high school athletics.”

“Face coverings will now be required for students unless they are directly participating in games, practices and performances,” Wake told schools. “This applies to all sports teams, marching bands and other student groups including, but not limited to, cheerleading and JROTC activities.”

Wake told schools the change should go into effect by Thursday and affects all grade levels. Face coverings will be required on the sidelines and wherever staff and students congregate.

Wake is strongly recommending, but not requiring, face coverings and social distancing for spectators at outdoor events. Masks continue to be required at indoor events.

No change to recess yet

Wake had told families last week it was considering the outdoor mask requirement for athletics and for recess. Masks still remain optional for recess.

The school board will discuss Tuesday whether to require masks during recess and whether to require regular COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated school employees and student-athletes.

The outdoor mask requirement is being made due to the rise in the number of COVID cases since traditional-calendar schools began.

Wake’s COVID-19 dashboard listed 1,134 cases in August and 103 cases so far in September. A number of the cases deal with students participating in sports and extracurricular activities.

Wake said last week that the change was being considered to reduce quarantines.

“According to current state health guidance, a student without a face covering is considered a close contact to an infected individual even if that exposure occurs outside,” the district said on its website. ”Such exposures can quickly produce dozens of quarantined students.”