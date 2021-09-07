Wake Sheriff’s Office holding active shooter training at Raleigh’s Ligon Middle School

Don’t be alarmed by a large police presence at Raleigh’s Ligon Magnet Middle School on Tuesday morning. It’s an active shooter training exercise for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Students are not at Ligon on Tuesday because it is a teacher workday.

The training comes at week after school shootings in Winston-Salem and Wilmington. One student was killed at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.

Also last week, two guns were found on the campus of Enloe High School in Raleigh.

Tuesday’s training is particularly for school resource officers. The sheriff’s office has SROs at 23 Wake County middle schools and one high school.

The training started at 10 a.m. at Ligon, which is at 706 E. Lenior Street, near downtown Raleigh.