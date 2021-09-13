Harnett County changes its mask rules again for students and teachers. What we know.

Harnett County school board votes to make face masks optional starting Oct. 5, 2021. File art

Harnett County schools is changing its mask policy again and will return to making masks optional for students and employees, the board voted Monday.

Harnett County was the first school district in the state to make face masks optional, even before schools were given the option. Last month, Harnett voted Aug. 19 to require face masks as COVID cases rose.

But Monday, the board voted 3-2 to make face masks optional again, starting Oct. 5. The board majority cited how there’s been a drop in the number of COVID cases among students over the past week: 260 positive cases and 1,493 quarantined on Wednesday compared to 203 positive cases and 1,388 quarantined on Sept. 3.

“We are showing a downward trend,” said school board chairman Duncan Jaggers. “We have other things in place now that we didn’t have right before school started.”

Jaggers also pointed to a recently signed state law that will allow school districts to offer virtual instruction. New COVID testing kits also would allow students to return to class after only two days if they had a negative test result, he added.

Harnett County has more than 19,000 students.

The vote comes as nearly all of North Carolina’s 115 school districts have decided to require face masks during the surge of new COVID cases from the delta variant.

Vaccines are not available for children young than 12.

The vote came after speakers showed up at the school board meeting to urge the board to end the mask requirement.

This is a developing story.

