Even with all the pandemic uncertainty, UNC System sees record enrollment growth — again

Universities across the UNC System have more students at their campuses this fall than ever before, despite the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic has caused in the world of higher education.

For the fourth year in a row, enrollment rose to a new high in the UNC System, which now serves about 244,500 students, according to census data for the Fall 2021 semester. That’s an increase of 0.8% from last fall.

The growth in North Carolina goes against the national trends last year, when colleges and universities were losing students and money. Campuses in the UNC System also saw record enrollment growth last fall.

“We’re very pleased to be bucking the national trends with another year of enrollment,” UNC System President Peter Hans said.

The numbers are encouraging considering that community college transfers are down and there has been a decline in the number of students filling out federal aid forms, Hans said.

He said most schools have “growth mindsets” in terms of continuing to build their student bodies.

Graduate student numbers up

Undergraduate enrollment across the UNC System declined slightly overall, but part-time undergraduate enrollment rose 3.2% from last year, and 11.9% since Fall 2019. Those numbers are likely a consequence of the pandemic, according to the system.

Meanwhile, the number of graduate students enrolled at North Carolina universities grew substantially, rising 5.4% since last year and 9.6% since Fall 2019. The system noted that growth in graduate programs is typical during times of economic uncertainty.

The majority of campuses saw enrollment growth this fall.

Which schools grew most?

UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina A&T University and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts topped the list, each growing by about 5%.

N.C. State University remains the largest school in the system with 36,831 students, a 2% change from last fall.

East Carolina University, N.C. Central University, UNC Asheville, UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina saw enrollment drop.