School leaders promise to prosecute after hoax threats lead to series of lockdowns

Multiple schools in Wake and Johnston counties were the victims of copycat hoax threats on Wednesday, leading to lockdowns and extra police on campus in some locations.

Smithfield-Selma High, Corinth Holders High, Princeton Middle/High and South Johnston High all were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after administrators were made aware of separate threats made on social media, according to a statement from the Johnston County school system. Smithfield Middle was also placed on lockdown due to its proximity to the high school.

“We are fortunate to have a very close working relationship with local law enforcement,” the district said in its statement. “The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office investigated each of these threats separately, and each one was considered non-credible.”

In Wake County, Lisa Luten, a district spokeswoman, said at least six schools received threats on social media on Wednesday. None of the threats were determined to be credible.

The new round of threats in Wake came after East Wake High was put on lockdown Tuesday following a hoax threat, the News & Observer previously reported. Luten said threats become viral and predictable after they get publicized.

Johnston County vowed Wednesday that it “will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law” those who made the threats. It’s a felony in North Carolina to make a school threat.

“Johnston County Public Schools takes these matters very seriously and we investigate every report and rumor thoroughly,” the district said. “We stress that parents and guardians speak with their students about the consequences of making these types of statements whether they are speaking with other students or making comments on social media.”

Safety concerns have been elevated this year because of the fatal shooting of a student at a high school in Winston-Salem in August.