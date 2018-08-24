Laura Riddick pleads guilty to embezzlement in Wake missing money case

A year after investigators discovered $2.3 million missing from the Wake County Register of Deeds office, its longtime leader will go to prison.
Laura Riddick, who ran the office from 1997 to 2017, pleaded guilty Friday to six counts of embezzling from the deeds office. She will pay restitution of $926,000 and serve between 60 and 80 months of prison time, according to the terms of her plea deal. Sentencing will come later.
The county’s insurance company discovered last year that $2.3 million had vanished from the office between 2013 and 2017. Prosecutors charged four former employees with taking a combined $1.13 million, including $926,615 by Riddick.
Friday’s deal marked the end of a long fall for Riddick, who campaigned unopposed several times and for years socialized with Raleigh’s political elite.
The Register of Deeds, though low-profile, is a go-to office for lawyers, developers, newlyweds and others who need to file legal documents. Riddick won the seat when she was 29 years old and is credited with modernizing the deeds office.
She earned an annual salary of $67,575 at the start of her career and reached $143,267 by the time she resigned on April 1, around the time authorities launched a probe into her office.
Riddick and her husband, former News & Observer editor Matthew Eisley, lived a comfortable lifestyle but emails from her last years in office suggest she experienced anxiety about her work and her colleagues.
Investigators found that her office violated the most basic rules for handling cash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
