Gov. Cooper names new elections chairman as voter fraud investigation continues

Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday he has named Joshua Malcolm the new chairman of the state board of elections.
Andy Penry announced Saturday he was resigning effective immediately as chairman of the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement. The Democrat resigned after he came under fire from Republicans for his posts on social media, including criticism of President Donald Trump.
Cooper told reporters at a economic development announcement that he plans to fill the vacancy on the board in the next one to two days.
Malcolm is a lawyer from Pembroke and a Democrat.
An investigation is ongoing into alleged voter fraud in this year’s election for the 9th Congressional District. When he resigned, Penry said in a statement: “The investigation of criminal conduct and absentee voting fraud in the 2018 Republican primary and 2018 general election in Congressional District 9 is a matter of vital importance to our democracy. The investigation should be free of attempts at distraction and obstruction so that the truth can be revealed. I will not allow myself to be used as an instrument of distraction in this investigation.”
Meanwhile, the fate of the board is unclear. A panel of three judges ruled the nine-member board unconstitutional, but a court ruling Friday allows the board to stay in place in its current form for two more weeks, a spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger said. Negotiations are underway between the governor’s office and the legislature to find a solution on the composition of the board, The News & Observer reported last week.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
