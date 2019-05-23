Gov. Cooper orders paid parental leave for some state employees

Cooper orders 8 weeks of paid parental leave for NC employees Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday, May 23, 2019 signed an executive order permitting state government employees to take up to eight weeks off after having or adopting a child. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday, May 23, 2019 signed an executive order permitting state government employees to take up to eight weeks off after having or adopting a child.

Many state employees will soon get paid time off when they have a child, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

Cooper signed an executive order granting paid parental leave to the estimated 56,000 state employees who work in the agencies reporting to the governor. Full-time workers would get up to eight weeks of paid time off under the Democratic governor’s order, which takes effect Sept. 1.

Democrats in the state House introduced a bill in April that aimed to allow up to eight weeks of paid parental leave for full-time state employees and up to four weeks for part-time employees. But that bill has gone nowhere.

“Parenting is often more than a full-time job. It takes some time to learn the balancing act, and every family could use more support,” Cooper said in a news conference. The new policy “will help reduce gender inequality in our workplaces, and it will help our state attract and retain a strong workforce,” he added.

Parental leave expansion was one of the promises Cooper made on the campaign trail when he ran against former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory. At the time, Cooper was calling for an expansion of unpaid rather than paid parental leave, and didn’t specify state employees.

Mothers, some of whom were holding babies, stood around Cooper on Thursday as he signed the executive order in the Governor’s Mansion. One of them was Danielle Lockley, who gave birth in January to her son, Aiden.

Lockley works for NC FAST, a state program in the NC Department of Health and Human Services that works to improve the operational efficiency of county departments of social services. When Aiden was born, Lockley said she had to exhaust all her vacation and sick leave to take the eight weeks she needed to recover.

“When I was coming back after my eight weeks (off), he still wasn’t sleeping throughout the night,” Lockley said as she held Aiden.

“At about six weeks, he was still waking up every hour or two hours — that wouldn’t have worked if I had to go back to work,” she said with a laugh. “I would have been falling asleep at the computer.”

Adding paid parental leave is part of the Cooper administration’s Early Childhood Action Plan, according to Mandy Cohen, the NC DHHS secretary.

Parents shouldn’t have to choose between losing part of a paycheck and taking their child to the doctor, Cohen said. She believes the new policy will not only improve the quality of life for state employees, but also make their children healthier.

“Recent national and international studies have shown that increasing access to paid parental leave can reduce rates of infant mortality and low birth weight,” Cohen said. “And infant mortality is something that is way too high here in North Carolina.”





This is a developing story and will be updated.





