NC House would let schools keep current program amid reading contract controversy

NC schools getting new K-3 reading diagnostic tool The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has selected Istation to provide reading diagnostic tools for K-3 teachers and students beginning with the 2019-2020 school year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has selected Istation to provide reading diagnostic tools for K-3 teachers and students beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.

Amid a growing statewide controversy, some state lawmakers want North Carolina school districts to be able to keep how they test the reading skills of their youngest students.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson picked the computer-based Istation program for a three-year, $8.3 million contract to test K-3 students under the Read To Achieve program. But the N.C. House passed a bill Monday night that would let schools use state funds to pay for a different program to test students, which includes the mClass Amplify program that has been used since 2013.

Without state intervention, school districts would have to use their own money to keep mClass.

Superintendents across the state have asked for a delay in switching to the new program, citing how the change wasn’t announced until June.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I think it’s important for us not to make a unilateral decision that everyone has to do everything just the same,” said Rep. Verla Insko, a Chapel Hill Democrat. “Our children are different. I hope you will vote for the amendment and allow the local people to make a decision about what will work for their students.”

Senate Bill 438 goes to the Senate to see whether it supports changes the House made to the bill. The rest of the bill involves changes proposed by the Senate to improve the Read To Achieve program in the face of declining reading test scores.

Since the Read To Achieve program began in 2013, K-3 teachers have had students read out loud to them using mClass to assess their skills. Under Istation, students will be tested on a computer program, with the results being provided to teachers.

The decision to switch has been controversial, with teachers across the state questioning the change on social media. Istation has said that teachers who are now being trained in the new program will come to like it.

The selection of Istation also has drawn controversy because public records show Johnson overrode the recommendations from an evaluation committee, which he had formed, that said the state should continue to use the mClass.

Johnson has said that Istation is the best diagnostic tool for the state to use. He also has criticized the work of the evaluation committee and said there are reasons why Amplify was not picked that he can’t publicly disclose until the company’s protest of the contract is resolved.

N.C. Families For School Testing Reform and the N.C. Association of Educators held a news conference Friday asking State Attorney General Josh Stein, State Auditor Beth Wood and state lawmakers to review the contract.

SHARE COPY LINK Suzanne Miller of N.C. Families For School Testing Reform says on July 19, 2019 why she wants a state investigation into how a multi-million contract was awarded to test children for the Read To Achieve program. The 2nd place company was picked.

Rep. Graig Meyer, a Chapel Hill Democrat, pointed to the contract controversy Monday when he proposed amending the legislation. While it’s related to the controversy, Meyer said his goal is to give school districts flexibility in what assessment they use.

“This is a case where many of your school districts want the ability to use the tool that they think will help them with instruction the most,” Meyer said.

Rep. Craig Horn, a Union County Republican, unsuccessfully argued against the amendment, saying that all of the state’s school districts should use the same program.

Horn also said the state has already agreed to delay using the data from Istation by six months to give teachers and students time to get used to the new program.

Meyer’s amendment, which gives school districts flexibility in choosing a reading program, was approved 62-51 mostly due to Democratic support. Of the 62 votes, 55 were from Democrats.

The entire legislation was approved by a 75-39 vote.

Parents and educators who have questioned the contract praised the House’s decision on Monday and called on people to urge the Senate to back the proposal.

“Thank you Rep @GraigMeyer for amending Read to Achieve legislation to allow NC school districts to choose assessments that are best for their children,” tweeted Justin Parmenter, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg teacher. “We must increase local autonomy and allow professional educators to make these crucial decisions.”