Highway Patrol finds no cheating in promotions test

North Carolina State Highway Patrol North Carolina Department of Public Safety

The State Highway Patrol has found no cheating took place in the test used this year to promote troopers, but determined that an N.C. State University graduate student had disclosed results of the test before the patrol had published them.

“Having personally reviewed the SHP investigative report, I can say the promotion scores and rankings were released before the promotion list was published,” patrol commander Col. Glenn McNeill said in a news release. “However, there is no evidence the integrity of the testing process itself was compromised.”

Three months ago, the patrol launched an investigation after receiving an anonymous complaint that the promotions process had been compromised. The patrol had dismissed a graduate student who had served as the proctor administering the test, Unber Ahmad, shortly before announcing the probe. N.C. State helps administer the promotions test.

The patrol said the investigation found Ahmad had “prematurely released the promotion scores and rankings,” but there is no evidence of test questions or answers being disclosed or received.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“There is no evidence to substantiate any member of the Patrol cheated on the exam or otherwise violated policy,” the news release said.

The patrol said NCSU also looked into the promotion test and reached the same conclusion. The N&O had sought NCSU’s report, but the university would not release it, citing the state’s personnel law.

Since the test results are valid, the patrol is publishing the promotions list and McNeill will begin using it.

The patrol said the promotions process has been moved from the Training Academy to the Professional Standards Section.

“All allegations of impropriety are taken seriously and appropriately addressed. We are committed to having a strong process and will continue reviewing best practices as we move forward,” McNeill said.

Three patrol sergeants and two troopers were transferred during the investigation. The patrol did not say whether they would return to their original posts. Three were in the training academy and the other two worked out of Wake County.