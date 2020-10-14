Raleigh News & Observer Logo
What’s the difference between mail-in, absentee and provisional ballots in NC?

With the upcoming election taking place in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are voting by mail for the first time.

And that means many people have questions about the different kinds of ballots available for voting.

To help you in requesting the correct ballots — and hitting your deadlines — we answer some common questions to help you make sure your vote is counted.

What is the difference between an absentee ballot and a mail-in ballot?

A lot of the time, the two terms are used interchangeably, but there are differences.

Absentee ballots are typically used when a voter is out-of-state on Election Day, therefore unable to physically go to their polling place.

Mail-in ballots are typically used when voters are in-state but want to send in an early vote from home rather than go to their local polling place on Election Day.

But the North Carolina State Board of Elections has clarified that in the state of North Carolina, any registered voter can request an absentee ballot by-mail without needing a reason.

So for the most part, these two terms refer to the same thing for residents of North Carolina. If you want to vote by mail in North Carolina, you must request an absentee ballot.

How do I get a mail-in/absentee ballot in NC?

The State Board of Elections has a detailed step by step guide on how to request and return a mailed absentee ballot in North Carolina. The five steps are:

  1. Request the ballot.
  2. Submit your ballot request form.
  3. Once you receive your ballot, complete the ballot.
  4. Complete and sign the absentee ballot return envelope.
  5. Return your ballot to your county board of elections.

What are the mail-in/absentee ballot deadlines in NC?

In the state of North Carolina, voters must submit a request for an absentee ballot by mail by 5 p.m. Oct. 27, 2020. You may submit this request online, or fill out a form and return that to your county board of elections.

When it comes to deadlines for returning absentee ballots, details vary depending on how you choose to return your ballot.

The absentee ballot deadlines as listed on the The North Carolina State Board of Elections are:

Vote.org has provided a breakdown of North Carolina’s absentee ballot rules, deadlines and directions, as well as a section on how to track your ballot once it’s been sent off.

I am being asked to fill out a provisional ballot. What does that mean?

This means there are questions about your eligibility to vote.

Filling out a provisional ballot ensures that you have the opportunity to cast a ballot until questions around your eligibility are resolved.

Here are a few of the reasons you might be asked to fill out a provisional ballot:

Unreported move

No acceptable ID

No record of registration

Incorrect precinct

Unrecognized address

There are more details about provisional ballots on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website: ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-mail.

Helen Mamo
Helen Mamo is an ElectionSOS Fellow covering politics for the News & Observer, where she works to answer readers questions about the 2020 election and tunes into what they’re discussing by monitoring online engagement and discourse. ElectionSOS is a program funded by Hearken. She attended the University of Maryland, College Park and grew up In Silver Spring, Maryland.
