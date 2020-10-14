N&O boosting elections coverage with fact-checking, more reporters, virtual town hall

In one of the most unusual elections in recent history, The News & Observer is strengthening its campaign coverage to provide the most thorough and timely political reporting in North Carolina.

Two election reporting fellows have joined the newsroom to produce high-utility stories for voters who have questions about ballots, absentee voting, what to expect on Election Day and more. The fellows, Helen Mamo and Chiara Vercellone, are supported through a grant from the American Press Institute and managed by Hearken.

The N&O also will increase its political fact-checking efforts with the support from the Trusted Elections Network project, funded by Craig Newmark Philanthropies.

As part of that project, the N&O will sponsor a virtual town hall from 12-1 p.m.on Oct. 20, “Disinformation in Local Elections: How to spot it and what you can do.” The town hall will feature politics and elections experts from universities and news organizations throughout North Carolina. The event is open to the public. Go to bit.ly/ElectionDisinfo for more information and to register.

A screening of “Deconstructing Political Ads,” a McClatchy video that explains the fascinating ways that political ads are used to manipulate voters’ choices, also will be featured and discussed at the virtual town hall. The video production was supported through the Trusted Elections Network grant.

Electionland, a nationwide project that tracks problems with early voting and at polling places, also will work with the N&O to monitor issues across North Carolina.

Much of this additional political coverage is made possible by philanthropy, an increasingly important component of sustainable news. In addition to the election fellows, The News & Observer has five full-time reporters who are supported by donations from organizations and individuals, through partnerships with Report for America, Innovate Raleigh and the Poynter Institute.

For more information, or to suggest story ideas and fact checks, please email dome@newsobserver.com or politics editor Jordan Schrader at jschrader@newsobserver.com. For more information about philanthropy-supported news at The News & Observer, contact Adam Waxman at awaxman@newsobserver.com. To subscribe, go to newsobserver.com/subscribe.