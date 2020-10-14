Fact-checking NC’s gubernatorial debate between Gov. Cooper and Lt. Gov. Forest

The News & Observer is fact-checking the first and only debate between incumbent Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and his Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. Here are some of the claims made by the two candidates for North Carolina governor Wednesday night.

CORONAVIRUS

CLAIM: “When I mandated masks, our cases leveled off. But then Dan Forest lied to the public and said masks don’t work.” - Gov. Roy Cooper

There are two claims in this statement. The first appears to be true. Cooper implemented a statewide mask mandate on June 24, and it went into effect on June 26. Immediately following that mandate, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose, but three weeks later, it began to fall. While there does seem to be a correlation between the mask mandate and the average number of new cases reported, experts told WRAL there’s not enough evidence yet to show how mask-wearing influences the leveling-off the state saw following the mandate.

Forest did suggest masks don’t work. He made the same claim over the summer, and The News & Observer fact-checked it. Even in July, the mounting evidence was clear: wearing a face mask largely reduces the risk of infection.

Forest first made the claim following a campaign event, in an interview with The Henderson Times-News, The News & Observer previously reported.

“We started off with Fauci saying, ‘People are walking down the street with masks on and that’s ridiculous. It doesn’t help you, it doesn’t help them; it may make them feel better about the virus,’” Forest said, according to the Times-News. “There have been multiple comprehensive studies at the deepest level held to scientific standards in controlled environments that have all said for decades, masks do not work with viruses. That’s why we’ve never used a mask for a coronavirus before, ever.”

Initially, Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and other health officials said the general public did not need to wear masks, but Fauci later changed his position. Both Fauci and other health experts have said growing evidence shows wearing a mask can slow the spread of the coronavirus, The N&O reported.

CLAIM: “Half of the deaths in North Carolina have come from nursing homes.” - Lt. Gov. Dan Forest

This is not true at this time. As of Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,856 coronavirus deaths in the state. More than 1,500, or around 40%, of those were reported in nursing homes.

