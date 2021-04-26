Douglas Emhoff, Pete Buttigieg plan visit to Raleigh to sell infrastructure plan

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will stop in Raleigh on Friday to promote the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan.

Emhoff plans to join Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at events where they’ll push for Congress to pass the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan.

The plan includes projects involving roads, bridges, rail, water, care for the elderly and broadband internet, The News & Observer previously reported. After President Joe Biden announced the plan, Amtrak also put out a rail expansion plan that includes direct service between Raleigh and Richmond, Virginia, the N&O reported.

Details haven’t been released about Friday’s events.

Harris visited Greensboro and High Point last week to promote the plan, speaking at a community college and touring a manufacturer of electric school buses, the N&O reported. She also sat at the Woolworth’s lunch counter that is now the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in recognition of the 1960 sit-ins.

Friday marks Buttigieg’s first visit to North Carolina as Transportation Secretary. He previously visited North Carolina when he was campaigning as a Democratic candidate for president.

