NC parents could get more money from federal COVID relief under GOP plan

Students work on their lessons during a session of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s School Days+ remote learning program at the Stratford Richardson YMCA on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Families from all different schools enroll their kids in the program, which is offered at multiple YMCA locations. The Y provides a safe and supportive space for students to do their individual remote learning. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

North Carolina parents could see another round of money from their government this year.

A preliminary House bill draft obtained by The News & Observer shows a plan to give North Carolina parents $1,000 to $3,000 to spend on future costs to help their school-age kids avoid learning loss as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill draft labeled “Student Success Program” states that the General Assembly would direct the Department of Public Instruction “to contract with the State Education Assistance Authority to establish and administer a program that allows parents of eligible children to use federal funds intended to mitigate the negative impacts COVID-19 towards allowable educational uses of their choice to address student learning loss, provide summer learning or enrichment, and provide comprehensive after-school programs.”

Here’s what the draft — which could change before it becomes a formal bill — says about possible grants to parents this year:

How much: Grants would be $1,000 per eligible child with a maximum grant of $3,000 per household.

When: The money would be available no later than Aug. 16. The time frame to spend the money would be by Sept. 1, 2022.

Who gets it: An “eligible child” means a child of elementary, middle or high school age who lives in North Carolina and is eligible to attend a North Carolina public school.

What for: The bill draft proposes that money could be directly spent on participation in summer enrichment programs, tutoring, textbooks, therapies for students with disabilities and fees for assessments and exams.

Funding: The program would use $170 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds. That’s the bill Congress passed in March that also included $1,400 stimulus checks.

Money to avoid learning loss

The lead sponsor is Rep. Jon Hardister, House majority whip and Whitsett Republican. He was unavailable Monday evening to talk to The News & Observer.

Tyler Voigt, deputy state director for Americans for Prosperity, said the idea has been kicked around for awhile. Americans for Prosperity is a conservative advocacy group.

“Learning loss is a really big deal, and I don’t think people understand how big of a deal it is,” Voigt said in a phone interview with The N&O Monday evening.

Voigt said that Americans for Prosperity brought the idea for the program to Hardister.

He said the amount of $1,000 is flexible but they wanted it to be “enough that it matters.”

“This gives more empowerment to North Carolina families, to parents. We know no two students are the same. This is going to empower parents to handle this problem in a way that best suits their needs,” Voigt said.

The draft also shows that funds would come from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

No agreement on how parent funds would work

Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, told The News & Observer on the Senate floor after Monday night’s session that he had not heard about a proposal for a specific amount of funds for parents. However, he did say he supports giving North Carolina parents more money from COVID-19 federal relief.

Berger and other Republican lawmakers were behind the 2020 Extra Credit Grants program that gave out $335 checks to most North Carolina parents who qualified.

What’s different about the latest proposal, from the House, is the amount and how it is spent.

Berger said “folks have been batting around all sorts of things. Extra Credit grants [are] one of them.”

There’s great interest in providing additional money for parents, similar to the Extra Credit Grants. There’s been no agreement between the House and the Senate as to how that would work,” Berger said.

Berger said the Senate leadership would listen to and be amenable to a House proposal. “Obviously, there’s all sorts of ideas as to how we should spend the money that’s come from the federal government,” he said.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Pandora, Spotify. Apple Podcasts. Stitcher. iHeartRadio. Amazon Music, Megaphone or wherever you get your podcasts.