Lawmakers say NCHSAA can oversee high school sports, but with some major changes

Lawmakers previously in favor of eliminating and replacing the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will propose a new version of legislation Thursday that will keep the 108-year-old association in place, but require it to comply with a number of changes to how it oversees high school sports.

Under the amended version of House Bill 91, scheduled to be considered Thursday morning by the Senate Education Committee, the NCHSAA could continue to administer high school athletics in the state if it enters into a memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education. That agreement would require the NCHSAA to make several major changes to how it currently oversees more than a dozen varsity sports across at least 420 member schools.

Among other things, the legislation would require the NCHSAA to publish proposed changes to game-play and penalty rules on its website, and allow for public comment. The association would also have to apply and enforce rules set by the board of education, which would have the authority to deem any rule proposed by the NCHSAA unenforceable.

The NCHSAA, currently a private nonprofit, would have to comply with open records and public meetings laws and apply federal privacy standards to student records. The association would also have to adopt an internal ethics policy that would “(require) board members to avoid conflicts of interests and the appearance of impropriety.”

In an interview with The News & Observer Wednesday, Sen. Vickie Sawyer, an Iredell County Republican, said the amended legislation was the product of a “collaborative effort” between lawmakers and the State Board of Education. One of the three GOP senators who have been leading a months-long inquiry into the NCHSAA, Sawyer said she was grateful for the board’s partnership in coming up with what she called a “compromise” piece of legislation.

“I can imagine if I were operating without government oversight or any accountability or transparency, restrictions, that I would not take kindly to having those new parameters put around me,” Sawyer said. “But at the end of the day, this is public schools and our kids, and in order to protect our kids and these schools, we need to have an organization that is transparent, and can be held accountable for the money that they get.”

The N&O wasn’t able to reach a spokesperson for the NCHSAA Wednesday evening. In an email to the association’s member schools sent earlier Wednesday, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said the amended bill has “major implications for the membership,” adding that she planned to attend Thursday’s committee meeting to “speak in opposition to this bill.”

“I believe in the NCHSAA and will continue to fight for you, the membership,” Tucker wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

