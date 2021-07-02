NC governor to create ‘guardrails’ for college athletes monetizing fame amid NIL debate

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper urges those not yet vaccinated to participate in the new cash drawing incentive and college scholarships programs to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, during a press briefing on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper plans to issue an executive order allowing colleges and universities to impose some limitations on their policies for college athletes who may receive payments tied to their celebrity status.

A Republican lawmaker revived an effort to pass legislation that would impose statewide restrictions on colleges and universities earlier this week, just one day ahead of new NCAA rules allowing athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness that went into effect on Thursday.

Cooper’s executive order would put North Carolina among the ranks of state governors who have moved to set parameters around NIL deals as the NCAA’s new rules go into effect.

With 13 states having laws in place allowing athletes to sign endorsement deals or generate income from their social media followings while maintaining their college eligibility effective this year, the NCAA faced the prospect of athletes in some states having different eligibility rules than athletes in others.

So the college sports governing body rushed through new rules this week so such activities to not violate amateurism rules nationwide. In doing so, the NCAA said any state or federal laws would supersede its policy.

While most states that acted ahead of the NCAA passed laws setting parameters for name, image and likeness deals, North Carolina had yet to do so. Neither had Kentucky or Ohio. But Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order doing that last week and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did the same on Monday.

Cooper’s executive order is intended to provide a bridge until the General Assembly passes an NIL law, or a federal law is put in place.

“Gov. Cooper’s executive order does not have the force of law and is not binding on any North Carolina university,” said Sen. Jim Perry, a Republican from Kinston, the lawmaker pursuing NIL legislation. “The Senate will continue working on this matter and we expect to produce legislation shortly.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at link.chtbl.com/underthedomenc or wherever you get your podcasts.

Under the Dome On The News & Observer's Under the Dome podcast, we’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter, keeping you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.