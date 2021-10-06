Hoping to find a compromise, Cooper and Republicans exchange NC budget offers

Senate leader Phil Berger speaks as House Speaker Tim Moore and Gov. Roy Cooper look on during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Monday, May 4, 2020, at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. tlong@newsobserver.com

North Carolina state budget negotiations are underway between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican leadership of the General Assembly.

Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters Wednesday that Republican legislative leaders received a budget counter-offer from Cooper and are working on their own counter-offer in response.

More than three months into the new fiscal year, the state budget is long overdue but seemingly making progress. At stake are raises for teachers and other state employees, possible tax cuts for individuals and corporations, education spending, construction projects across the state and policy decisions.

Cooper, Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore have been tight-lipped about what exactly was in their proposal and response.

Berger said Wednesday that because they are mid-negotiations, the only specifics he wanted to share are that “we continue to have differences, we’re going to try to work them out.”

Negotiations underway

On Tuesday, Cooper told reporters that he continues to want “to expand Medicaid, to invest more in a sound basic education for our children and getting our teachers paid more.”

Cooper would not say what he thought of the Republican budget proposal or what it contains.

“I mean, obviously they put a number of things in the budget that we don’t like, and that’s one of the negotiations. So we want to add things we want and try to take away some things we don’t want,” he said Tuesday. By Wednesday, Berger and Moore had received his response, and have since begun working on their response.

The House and Senate budget bills included higher tax cuts and lower teacher and state employee raises than Cooper’s budget proposal. They also have policy provisions that would limit the executive branch’s powers.

As far as Cooper’s first impression of the Republicans’ budget: “It’s what I expected, let’s put it that way,” he said.

Berger said Republicans are still “crafting” their response to Cooper, which they expect to send this week. Berger doubts they’ll meet with Cooper until next week.

“I don’t know if it would be productive for us to meet until we have a specific response to his proposal. Hopefully we’ll come up with something that we can get to him, give him time to process it, then meet at that time,” Berger said.

In 2019, the budget ended up in a standoff between Cooper and the legislature, which is again Republican-majority. Cooper vetoed the budget back then over what he said was a lack of Medicaid expansion, too-low teacher raises and corporate tax cuts. The House overrode his veto but the Senate did not. Neither has a supermajority to easily override votes unless they have some Democrats to vote with them or fewer people in the room, which is what happened with the surprise House override vote on Sept. 11, 2019.

In the end, there was no Medicaid expansion and no raises for teachers except for step-increases passed much later. Moore and Berger have said that they don’t want what they characterized as a Medicaid expansion “ultimatum” during the 2019 budget fights or for another single issue to hold up talks. But a version of expanding Medicaid could be a compromise this time, along with higher raises and education spending.

This time, they have said repeatedly in 2021, they would try to work together better and come to a compromise before the General Assembly passed a final budget and sent it to the governor. So far, that shows signs of early success. The Senate and House each passed its own budget this summer, worked out a private compromise budget and sent that proposal to Cooper last week.

Cooper’s budget proposal in March included significant teacher raises, education spending and Medicaid expansion, as it did in 2019. Everyone maintains that there is a lot “on the table.”

Even though the budget is late, the longer Cooper, Moore and Berger negotiate, the better the prospect of a comprehensive budget bill being signed into law by the holidays.

