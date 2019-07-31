How much money have Raleigh candidates raised, and where has it come from?

Here’s a look at the Raleigh mayoral candidates Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane is not seeking an other term. Here's a look at the candidates who have announced to replace her in this year's mayoral race. Election day is Oct. 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane is not seeking an other term. Here's a look at the candidates who have announced to replace her in this year's mayoral race. Election day is Oct. 8, 2019.

New campaign finance reports show the race for mayor won’t be the only expensive contest in Raleigh this year.

The newly released reports for the first-half of the year show Raleigh challengers are serious about kicking out incumbents on the Raleigh City Council. All eight seats on the board are up with only two incumbents — Mayor Nancy McFarlane and council member Dickie Thompson — not seeking re-election.

The News & Observer has noted the largest donors for each of the nearly 30 candidates, if candidates money was coming from outside Raleigh and North Carolina, and if they loaned themselves money for the campaign, among other details below

The mid-year reports are required by state law and cover all of the money raised and spent by candidates for the first half of the year. The reports were due July 26. Donors may give up to $5,400 and candidates don’t have to list a donor’s name, address and occupation if the donation is less than $50.

Donations under $50 are called “aggregated individual contributions.” The News & Observer included those donations in the average donation and number of donors totals, but they aren’t included in the percent and totals for donations from outside Raleigh and North Carolina.

An in-kind donation is a service or item donated to the campaign instead of money, like a restaurant owner not charging a rental fee for a campaign event.

The full reports can be found at www.wakegov.com/elections or www.ncsbe.gov/Campaign-Finance/Report-Search.

Early voting begins Sept. 13 for the Oct. 8 municipal election.

Raleigh Mayoral Candidates





Mary-Ann Baldwin, 62, vice president of marketing for Holt Brothers Inc. and executive director of the Holt Brothers Foundation, former City Council member.

Amount Raised: $123,807

Amount Spent: $6,306

Cash on hand at beginning: $3,615

Cash on hand at end: $122,213

Donors: 223 (or 189 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)





Average Donation: $591

Donations from outside North Carolina: $120 or 0.08%

Donations from outside Raleigh: $11,895 or 9.71%

Biggest donors: $5,100 from Daniel Alexander Lovenheim, owner of Oak City Group; $5,100 from Matthew Kenner, restaurant owner; $5,000 from Abdessamad Hachby, owner of Mulino; $5,000 from Niall Hanley, restaurant owner; $5,000 from Patricia Healy, of Hyde Street Holdings

Notable spending: None

Zainab Baloch, 28, numbers operations specialist at Even and political activist.

Amount Raised: $13,016





Amount Spent: $10,687

Cash on hand at beginning: $0

Cash on hand at end: $2,328

Donors: 38 (or 13 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $342

Donations from outside North Carolina: $580 or 4.7%

Donations from outside Raleigh: $7,443 or 60.7%

Biggest donors: $5,298.04 from Phian Tran in-kind campaign consulting services; $4,200 from Steven Smith for in-kind design, branding and marketing services.

Notable spending: None

Charles Francis, 56, managing partner at Francis Law Firm and managing director of North State Bank, former City Council member.

Amount Raised: $159,887





Amount Spent: $62,160

Cash on hand at beginning: $2.919

Cash on hand at end: $$100,645

Donors: 264 (or 233 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)





Average Donation: $560

Donations from outside North Carolina: $5,250 or 3.5%

Donations from outside Raleigh: $43,750 or 29.4%

Biggest donors: $5,400 from George Autry, an attorney; $5,200 each from Dean Debnam and Sesha Debnam, of Workplace Options; Gail Perry of Perry and Associates; $5,200 from Nathaniel McMillan, head coach of the Indiana Pacers.

Notable spending: $15,000 for a campaign administrator, $8,558 for a campaign manager and $11,250 for treasurer services.

George Knott, 42, musician and political novice.

Knott has submitted paperwork declaring he will not raise more than $1,000.

Caroline Sullivan, 53, senior adviser for the N.C. Business Committee for Education.

Amount Raised: $204,546





Amount Spent: $34,043

Cash on hand at beginning: $10,000

Cash on hand at end: $180,503

Donors: 401 (or 336 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $533

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $74,446 or 35.1%

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $116,309 or 54.8%

Biggest donors: Caroline Sullivan loaned her campaign $35,606. Other large donations include $5,400 from Lattie Floyd Jr., a developer; $5,400 from Steve Decherney a board member of Health Decisions; $5,400 from Lois Schnider, executive administrator of The Schnider Group; $5,400 from Salomon Cohen, owner of Fairco Inc.; $5,400 from Terence McAuliffe, who is self-employed.

Notable spending: $13,586 for website and campaign services; $4,736 for staffing.

Justin Sutton, 30, procurement attorney for the state of North Carolina and political novice.

Sutton’s full report was not available as of July 30.

Raleigh At-Large District Candidates (two seats)

James Bledsoe, 33. IT Technician for N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Bledsoe’s full report was not available as of July 30.

Jonathan Melton, 33, domestic law attorney.

Amount Raised: $55,806





Amount Spent: $24,332

Cash on hand at beginning: $0

Cash on hand at end: $31,473

Donors: 205 (or 115 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $271

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $1,640 or 3.1%

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $5,280 or 10.1%

Biggest donors: $5,400 from John Cooper, general contractor with Southeastern; $5,400 from Stephanie Jenkins an attorney; $4971 from Angela Salamanca, which includes in-kind donations of food, space and alcohol.

Notable spending: $8,100 to Virginia Reed for campaign work;

Portia Rochelle, 66, retired state employee and member of the local clergy.

Rochelle’s full report was not available as of July 30.

Carlie Allison Spencer, 24, third-year law student at Campbell Law School.

A report was not available because Spencer did not submit paperwork to become a candidate until after the report deadline.

Russ Stephenson, 63, architect and urban design consultant, current City Council member.

Amount Raised: $50,290





Amount Spent: $11,182

Cash on hand at beginning:$2,108

Cash on hand at end: $41,217

Donors: 89 (or 74 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $565

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $0

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $1,850 or 3.7%

Biggest donors: $5,400 each from Dean and Sesha Debnam of Workplace Options; $5,400 from James Goodmon, CEO of Capitol Broadcasting; and $3,712 from Stephenson.

Notable spending: $4,410 for campaign services

Nicole Stewart, 37, development director for the N.C. Conservation Network, current City Council member.

Amount Raised: $66,295

Amount Spent: $17,740

Cash on hand at beginning: $5,357

Cash on hand at end: $53,912

Donors: 288 (or 160 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $229

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $500 or 0.8%

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $4,965 or 8%

Biggest donors: $5,400 from James Goodmon, CEO of Capitol Broadcasting; $3,500 from Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane; $3,199 worth of food and drinks from Perry Safran of Safran Law Office; $3,000 from G. Smedes York, chairman of York Properties.

Notable spending: $2,947 salary for Helen Hofelt; $1,200 to the North Carolina Democratic Party;

Raleigh District A Candidates

Joshua Bradley, 45, hotel accountant.

Bradley has submitted paperwork declaring he will not raise more than $1,000.

Patrick Buffkin, 36, staff attorney with the N.C. Utilities Commission

Amount Raised: $23,413





Amount Spent: $5,694

Cash on hand at beginning: $0

Cash on hand at end: $17,719

Donors: 126 (or 81 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $174

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $575 or 2.8%

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $3,907 or 19%

Biggest donors: $3,000 from Jonathan Anderson, a lawyer.

Notable spending: $1,500 for campaign management fees

Sam Hershey, 42, Founder of Evim Solutions, LLC.

Amount Raised: $21,562





Amount Spent: $2,872

Cash on hand at beginning: $0

Cash on hand at end: $18,083

Donors: 21 (or 14 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $1,026

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $15,500 or 72.6%

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $15,500 or 72.6%

Biggest donors: $5,400 from Birgit and Loren Hershey.

Notable spending: None.

Raleigh District B Candidates

David Cox, 61, computer scientist with ABB Company, current City Council member.

Amount Raised: $18,810





Amount Spent: $1,933

Cash on hand at beginning: $523

Cash on hand at end: $17,400

Donors: 56 (or 38 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $337

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $0

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $0

Biggest donors: $5,400 each from Dean and Sesha Debnam, of Workplace Options.

Notable spending: None

Brian Fitzsimmons, 36, project manager of AssuredPartners.

Amount Raised: $25,820





Amount Spent: $6,705

Cash on hand at beginning: $0

Cash on hand at end: $19,114

Donors: 127 (or 63 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $186

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $8,395 or 39.1%

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $10,365 or 48.4%

Biggest donors: $2,750 from Eric Braun, retired attorney; $1,250 from Smedes York, chairman of York Properties; $1,250 from John Fitzsimmons, retired.

Notable spending: $2,000 for campaign management; $1,500 for compliance reporting

Raleigh District C Candidates

Shelia Alamin-Khashoggi, 56, owner of Beary Special Daycare.

Amount Raised: $3,209





Amount Spent: $2,268

Cash on hand at beginning: $99

Cash on hand at end: $1,039

Donors: 5 (or 4 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $641

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $0

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $2,200 or 68%

Biggest donors: Shelia Alamin-Khashoggi donated $1,000 to her campaign. $1,500 from Andrea Bethea, retired state employee.

Notable spending: $1,500 for event planning

Corey Branch, 41, Associate Director of Technology for AT&T, current City Council member.

Amount Raised: $2,381





Amount Spent: $1,899

Cash on hand at beginning: $1,032

Cash on hand at end: $551

Donors: 9 (or 6 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $264

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $0

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $290 or 12%

Biggest donors: $1,456 from James Goodmon, CEO of Capitol Broadcasting.

Notable spending: None.

Wanda Hunter, 39, finance manager for Blueprint North Carolina.

A report was not available because Hunter did not submit paperwork to become a candidate until after the report deadline.

Ricky Scott, 58, teaching and learning consulting.

Amount Raised: $90





Amount Spent: $46

Cash on hand at beginning: $0

Cash on hand at end: $44

Donors: 2 (there were 0 aggregated individual contributions)

Average Donation: $45

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $0

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $0

Biggest donors: $50 from Lawrence Carter, retired.

Notable spending: None

Raleigh District D Candidates

Brittany Bryan, 38, regional manager for EBSCO.

Amount Raised: $17,672





Amount Spent: $986

Cash on hand at beginning: $0

Cash on hand at end: $16,685

Donors: 64 (or 36 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $276

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $700 or 4.2%

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $10,598 or 65.9%

Biggest donors: $5,400 from Susan Yaggy, a retired health administrator from N.C. Foundation for Advanced Health Programs; $2,500 from Gregory Vasssie, a self-employed pharmacist; $2,500 from Andrew Epstein, a self-employed lawyer.

Notable spending: None

Kay Crowder, 63, retired, current City Council member.

Amount Raised: $32,934





Amount Spent: $6,872

Cash on hand at beginning: $39,136

Cash on hand at end: $65,205

Donors: 101 (there were 0 aggregated individual contributions)

Average Donation: $326

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $0

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $1,201 or 3.6%

Biggest donors: $5,400 from James Goodmon, president and CEO of Capitol Broadcasting; $5,000 from Clarence Mann, president of Vistabution LLC; $2,500 from John Kane, of Kane Realtor Corp.; $2,500 from Charlene Newsome, of Dominion Realty Partners.

Notable spending: $1,692 for catering

Saige Martin, 28, fund director for Open Road Alliance and Fidelity Charitable.

Amount Raised: $57,500





Amount Spent: $22,705

Cash on hand at beginning: $0

Cash on hand at end: $34,794

Donors: 132 (or 87 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $416

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $6,400 or 12%

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $21,350 or 40%

Biggest donors: $5,400 from Noel Moore, a writer; $5,400 from Richard Moore, CEO of First Bancorp.; $5,400 from William Moore, executive director of The Eleanor Crook Foundation; $5,000 from Eleanor Crook, retired.

Notable spending: $9,612 for campaign manager; $985 for campaign literature; $1,225 for media consulting; $1,608 for photography

April Parker, 25, policy and development coordinator for Conservatives for Criminal Justice Reform.

A report was not available because Spencer did not submit paperwork to become a candidate until after the report deadline.

Raleigh District E Candidates

David Knight, 51, owner of Knight Consulting.

Amount Raised: $78,655





Amount Spent: $11,973

Cash on hand at beginning: $0

Cash on hand at end: $66,682

Donors: 119 (or 107 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $615

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $700 or 1%

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $16,050 or 22%

Biggest donors: David Knight loaned himself $10,000. Other large donations include $5,400 each from Ann and Hamilton Sloan; $5,400 from Eric Braun, a retired attorney; $5,400 from Molly Painter, an investment banker at Plexus; $5,400 from Temple Sloan, an investor.

Notable spending: $6,000 for a campaign manager

Stef Mendell, 64, retired, current City Council member.

Amount Raised: $28,935





Amount Spent: $4,891

Cash on hand at beginning: $6,598

Cash on hand at end: $30,641

Donors: 114 (or 82 if aggregated individual contributions are not included)

Average Donation: $253

Total donations from outside North Carolina: $360 or 1.3%

Total donations from outside Raleigh: $1,060 or 3.8%

Biggest donors: $5,400 each from Dean and Sesha Debnam, of Workplace Options.

Notable spending: $1,000 for digital and volunteer management