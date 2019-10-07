Who’s running for mayor, Board of Aldermen in Carrboro? When, where to vote and more

Early voting in the Orange County elections begins Wednesday, Oct. 16. The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5. File photo

Voters in towns and cities around North Carolina go to the polls on Nov. 5. Here’s what you need to know before you cast your vote in Carrboro.

Who’s running in Carrboro

Voters will see candidates for mayor and three Board of Aldermen seats. All candidates are elected by everyone within the town. The mayor’s term is for two years; the Board of Aldermen terms are four years.

Get details about each candidate at tinyurl.com/y6enlfd9. Candidates in all races around North Carolina are listed at ncbse.gov.

Where and when to vote in Carrboro

Carrboro’s municipal election is Nov. 5, 2019. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Early voting starts on Oct. 16. All early voting sites will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, for Halloween.

Vote early at the following polling places and times:

Board of Elections Office, 208 S. Cameron St., Hillsborough

▪ Oct. 16-18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

▪ Oct. 20, closed

▪ Oct. 21-25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Oct. 26, closed

▪ Oct. 27 Noon-4 p.m.

▪ Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro

Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

Seymour Senior Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill

▪ Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

▪ Oct. 20, closed

▪ Oct. 21-25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Oct. 26, closed

▪ Oct. 27, Noon-4 p.m.

▪ Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

You can find your polling place on the Orange County government website. Don’t assume you’ll vote at the same place you voted in the last election; check the Orange County Board of Elections’ list of recent changes.

Candidate forums

The Friends of Bolin Creek will hold a forum 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. A meet and greet with the candidates will begin at 6:30 p.m.

