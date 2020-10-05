Jill Biden to visit two North Carolina cities on Tuesday

Jill Biden will make her first visit of the general election to North Carolina on Tuesday when she visits Greenville and Fayetteville to campaign for her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, his campaign announced Monday.

Jill Biden will host a get-out-the-vote rally at Pitt Community College in Greenville at 12:05 p.m. before meeting with veterans and military families in Fayetteville later Tuesday afternoon and hosting another rally there at an as-yet undisclosed location scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

Biden participated in online forums with Raleigh-area working families and Guilford County educators last month. She will be the second candidate’s spouse to travel to North Carolina in the space of five days after Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, was in Greensboro on Thursday.

The pace of campaign visits to North Carolina continues to accelerate as the Nov. 3 election — and Oct. 15 opening of early voting — approaches. Polling indicates another narrow presidential race in what has been a battleground state in recent elections. The current Real Clear Politics polling average has former Vice President Biden holding a lead of 47.1% to 46.6% over President Donald Trump.

Biden and Trump both made stops in Charlotte late last month, Trump’s fifth to North Carolina in the past month and Biden’s first since the primary election in February. Last week, Harris spoke at Shaw University and stopped by Trophy Brewing in Raleigh while Trump’s daughter Ivanka made several appearances in Gaston County, the latest of several visits by campaign surrogates in September.

