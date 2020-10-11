Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Voting problems? The N&O’s partnership with Electionland is tracking and investigating

By Staff reports

Again this election season, The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun are working with Electionland, a national project to track and investigate voting problems in North Carolina.

And particularly this year, those problems are showing up long before Election Day — from confusion over absentee voting rules to mail slowdowns to clerical errors. If you experience a problem with voting — whether pre-election or on Election Day — we want to hear about it.

That’s where our partnership with Electionland comes in. Electionland is a project of ProPublica, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative journalism organization. Journalists working with the project are collecting complaints and concerns from voters around the country to spot trends, misinformation and hacking.

If you have a voting issue, you can report it in a number of ways so that journalists can investigate:

North Carolina residents who have voting problems or questions also should call the North Carolina State Board of Elections at (919) 814-0700 or (866) 522-4723; or email elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov.

Particularly on Election Day, Electionland’s goal is to document voting problems and impediments nationwide, including:

You can follow election coverage by our team of political reporters by reading our Voter Guide and signing up for our Under the Dome politics newsletter. And you can contact the politics team at dome@newsobserver.com or politics editor Jordan Schrader at jschrader@newsobserver.com.

Use this form to report your voting problem:

