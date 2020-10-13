Vice President Pence to visit NC this week, following Trump and Harris

Vice President Mike Pence speaks before a crowd of law enforcement officers in Raleigh where he received the endorsement the Southern States Police Benevolent Association in Raleigh Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Johnston County on Friday, one day after early voting sites open in North Carolina.

Pence will also hold campaign events in Miami and Reading, Pennsylvania, this week.

President Donald Trump will also stop in North Carolina this week, less than two weeks after being hospitalized for the coronavirus. He is set to visit Greenville Thursday, the same day Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte and Asheville.

Pence last visited North Carolina in a ‘Cops for Trump’ event held in Raleigh in early September.

The event Friday will be held at a venue called The Farm at 95 near Selma. Tickets for the event can be found online. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the event will begin at 12:30 p.m. Doors will close at 1 p.m., according to Trump’s campaign website.

