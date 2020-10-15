NC voters rise before dawn to ‘make a difference’ on first day of early voting

As the sun rose Thursday, voters across the Triangle stood in lines 100-plus deep to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in North Carolina.

Carolyn Edmonds stood nearly first in line to vote at N.C. State University, her mask hiding a broad smile she said lay hidden behind the cloth.

She arrived at 7 a.m. and stood for an hour in a line that reached from the Talley Student Center to the Free Expression Tunnel. After the polls opened at 8 a.m., Edmonds was nearly first to emerge with a red, white and blue sticker on her jacket.

“I’m just so anxious to make a difference,” she said. “I want to make my voice heard, and so should everybody.”

At the Herbert Young Community Center in Cary, Maurice Spencer said he, too, arrived at 7 a.m. and waited an hour and a half to cast his ballot. He has voted here for several years and said last year the line went a lot faster.

Spencer said he sent in two applications for absentee ballots this year but never received one. His mother in law is immunocompromised and he didn’t want to potentially expose her to the coronavirus. The rest of his family received their absentee ballots and returned them to the board of elections.

“I was expecting it to be more dense,” he said of the crowd waiting to vote. “So the fact that it wasn’t as dense was good. I mean it’s just good to see everybody taking this seriously.”

“So it’s not been bad at all, there haven’t been any major issues,” he said. “It’s just patience. Bring a book, bring something to eat.”

In person ‘to make sure my vote is counted’

In Durham, Adele Johnson-Davis arrived at the Main Library about five minutes after 6 a.m. when it was still dark, she said.

“I am just excited to vote,” said Johnson-Davis, a 72-year-old retired legal secretary who was second in the line that snaked out the polling place.

Over the next three hours, the sun rose over Durham, reflecting golden light from the new glass library, as the line stretched down the sidewalk and along the road.

By 8 a.m.,when an election official announced the polls were open, more than 110 people were in line.

All were wearing masks, but people in line weren’t all six feet apart, even those at the beginning of the line where yellow marks showed where people should stand.

Johnson-Davis initially planned to mail in her vote, but decided against that as the lawsuits were challenging state procedures.

“I decided to come vote in person just to make sure my vote is going to be counted,” she said.

Johnson-Davis said she came out to vote in the presidential election and her top issues include health care, the U.S. Supreme Court and voter suppression.

“Trump needs to go,” she said.

Norvel Lewis, a biblical counselor at the Durham Rescue Mission, and his wife arrived at the library around 7 a.m.

“Didn’t want to wait until the last minute,” he said.

Lewis said he came out to vote, with an interest in the presidential and local races, and he is focused on issues affecting his children and grandchildren.

“I am here to vote for someone who is going to care for my children and grandchildren,” he said. “I don’t want to read about my son being shot by police,” or grandchildren being pulled over repeatedly.

Last four years ‘pretty stressful’

The line at the Seymour Senior Center in Chapel Hill was well over 100-strong and stretched up the hill and around the parking lot. Cars were parking in an overflow lot nearby.

The last four years have “been pretty stressful,” said Angel DeJesus, 25, as he waited with his mother, Winowa DeJesus, 47.

“It’s well worth it” to stand in the line, Winowa DeJesus added. “There are important issues on the ballot — health care, housing, criminal justice reform — not just federal but state and local, so definitely it was worthwhile to be out here.”

Orange County elections director Rachel Raper said 15,826 absentee ballots were cast by Wednesday afternoon. More absentee ballots are expected to arrive at the elections office by mid-November.

That’s compared with just 4,930 absentee ballots cast in the November 2016 general election. Another 59,766 ballots were cast that year during Early Voting.

It’s very important to vote, said Nawwar Kasrawi, 48, who took advantage of the first opportunity to cast his ballot in person.

“Maybe the sheer number of people who I assume are going to come out and try to vote today will make an impression about how important this is,” he said.

This story will be updated throughout the day. Please return for the latest. To report any voting problems, please email metroeds@newsobserver.com