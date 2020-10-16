1 million early and absentee ballots cast in North Carolina

Over 1 million votes have been cast by North Carolinians, the N.C. State Board of Elections reported.

Nearly a quarter-million of those votes were cast in person Thursday, the first day of early voting in the state.

By midday Friday, despite heavy morning rain, nearly another quarter million votes had been cast.

The total number of votes cast in person now totals 468,020.

People began lining up before sunrise Thursday. By the end of the day 229,835 voters had cast their ballots.

The number far surpassed the roughly 166,000 votes cast on the first day of early voting in 2016, the last presidential election, according to the State Board of Elections.

Despite the wait, many voters The News & Observer spoke with appeared in good spirits.

“I’m just so anxious to make a difference,” said Carolyn Edmonds, who arrived at N.C. State University at 7 a.m. “I want to make my voice heard, and so should everybody.”

1 in 7 registered voters have cast ballots

In addition to early votes cast in person, 570,019 absentee ballots had been cast as of Friday at 1:30.

That brings the total number of votes cast to 1,038,039, more than 14% of the state’s registered voters.

In Wake County, 26,122 votes were cast in early voting on Thursday.

In Durham County, 14,558 votes were cast in person Thursday. In Orange County, 4,395 votes were cast in person.

How to make sure your vote is counted

The early voting period lasts until Oct. 31.

Check out this map (vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/) of early voting sites. You can vote at any early voting site in the county where you live.

Early voting sites will have curbside voting available for anyone who cannot enter the building because of age, disability, COVID-19 symptoms, or a medical condition that puts them at greater risk of the virus.

If you prefer to vote by mail, you have 11 days left to request an absentee ballot. The Board of Elections must receive your request by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Once you’ve sent your ballot in, you can track it with a new app called BallotTrax. More information is at northcarolina.ballottrax.net.

Check out The N&O’s voter guide to view your ballot and to compare candidates’ positions.

COVID-19 safety at the polls

Early voting sites will enforce six feet of social distancing as you wait in line and will have hand sanitizer and masks available for voters.

Voters are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks but will not be turned away if they are not wearing one, according to a June memo from the State Board of Elections.

The election workers will also wear masks, along with other protective equipment like gloves and face shields. There will be barriers between those workers and voters when you check in at a table, according to the State Board of Elections.