Where are the Trump and Biden campaigns in North Carolina this week?

Election Day is Nov. 3, and Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are making their presence known in North Carolina.

With early voting in full swing through Oct. 31, the candidates, along with Vice President Mike Pence and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and their allies are crisscrossing the state.

Here is a look at where those candidates will appear. Note that not all events are open to the public. Details are subject to change.

This list will be updated as events are announced.

Monday, Oct. 19

▪ Donald Trump Jr. will be at Emery Seal Co., in Arden, at 2:30 p.m. Open to the public. Doors open at 1 p.m. Admission info here. He also will be at Salem-One in Kernersville at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Admission info here.

▪ U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is a guest at a “Prime Timers for Trump” event in Fayetteville at the GOP office at 3 p.m. This event is not open to the public.

▪ A ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ drive-in rally is in Raleigh at 4:30 p.m. with U.S. Rep. David Price, state Senate District 18 candidate Sarah Crawford, Durham City Councilwoman Javiera Caballero, candidate for North Carolina treasurer Ronnie Chatterji and state Sen. Sam Searcy. The event is not open to the public.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

▪ Ivanka Trump will campaign in Raleigh at 5 p.m. Details have not been announced.

▪ Doug Emhoff, Harris’s husband, will campaign in Greenville and Wilmington. Details have not been announced.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

▪ President Trump will hold a rally at 7 p.m. at Gastonia Municipal Airport in Gastonia. Doors open at 4 p.m. Admission info here.

▪ Harris will campaign in Asheville and Charlotte. Details have not been announced.