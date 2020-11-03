NC extends voting hours at 10 polling places. 1st results to be delayed.

The state Board of Elections has now extended voting hours at 10 North Carolina polling places.

As long as North Carolina voters are in line at their assigned polling place before polls close — at 7:30 p.m. for the vast majority of precincts — they will be able to submit their ballot.

It will be too late to vote for anyone trying to get in line after that, according to the state Board of Elections.

The results from early voting and mail-in voting are always released once the polls close. But now, instead of 7:30 p.m., those results will be released at 8:15 because of polling places that opened late or where service was interrupted.

The state has extended voting at these polling places:

Under the Dome newsletter News and insider information from the world of politics and government in North Carolina. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ In Cabarrus County, voting is extended to 7:47 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 59 Chestnut Drive SW in Concord and to 8:09 p.m. at the Flowes Store Volunteer Fire Station precinct, 8623 Flowes Store Road precinct in Concord.

▪ In Guilford County, voting is extended to 8:04 p.m. at the Bluford Elementary School, 1901 Tuscaloosa St. in Greensboro.

▪ In Sampson County, voting is extended to 7:51 p.m. at the West Clinton (Sampson Community College) precinct, 1801 Sunset Ave. in Clinton, to 7:54 p.m. at the Northeast Clinton (Sampson County Adult Daycare) precinct, 210 Fisher Drive in Clinton, to 8:10 p.m. at the Keener (Halls Fire Station) precinct, 7730 Hobbton Highway in Clinton, and to 8:15 p.m. at the Plainview Fire Station precinct, 5041 Plain View Highway in Dunn.

▪ In Warren County, voting is extended to 7:55 p.m. at the Fishing Creek (Arcola Volunteer Fire Department) precinct, at 2169 N.C. Highway 43 inWarrenton, to 7:53 p.m. at the Judkins (Vaughan Elementary School) precinct, at 2936 U.S. Highway 158 E in Macon and to 8 p.m. at the Smith Creek (Zion Methodist Church) precinct, at 143 Zion Church Road in Norlina.

Voters can determine their assigned polling place by visiting vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Once all polling places are closed statewide, election results will begin to post at https://er.ncsbe.gov/.

“With 2,660 polling sites, it is not unusual for minor issues to occur at polling sites that result in a brief disruption of voting,” the state board said in a news release.

Election Day ballots

Once voting ends, precinct officials will hand-deliver ballots to their county’s board of elections, according to the state Board of Elections.

Once delivered, counties will begin reporting unofficial results at the current reporting time of 8:15 p.m.

Absentee ballots postmarked before or on Election Day and received by 5 p.m. Nov. 12 will be counted if confirmed by election officials.

Election officials confirm ballots after checking for missing signatures or other irregularities.

In September, the state Board of Elections made it easier to fix any mistakes voters make on their ballots, the N&O reported.

On Nov. 13, election officials in each county will hold a canvass meeting, which is open to the public, to certify the results of the election.

Staff reporter Will Doran contributed to this story.