NC jumps to 29th in US in teacher pay. NCAE says still lags behind US average.

By T. Keung Hui

March 12, 2019 01:34 PM

RALEIGH

North Carolina has jumped several spots to an estimate of 29th in the nation in average teacher pay, according to a new report released Tuesday by the National Education Association.

The new NEA salary report estimates that North Carolina’s average teacher pay is $53,975, up from $51,232 last school year. The NEA says that North Carolina jumped five spots from its final 2017-18 ranking of 34th in the nation in teacher pay.

The new NEA rankings continue a trend where state pay raises over the last several years have sharply increased both North Carolina’s average salary and ranking nationally. North Carolina had fallen to 45th in the nation in teacher pay in 2011 after the recession froze pay increases.

The N.C. Association of Educators, which is the state affiliate for NEA, acknowledged the increases Tuesday. But the group also focused on how the state is lagging behind the nation and the Southeast in average teacher pay.

“Funding teacher salaries in North Carolina must remain a top priority for our lawmakers,” NCAE President Mark Jewell said in a news release. “In order to restore respect for the profession, and recruit and retain the best and most diverse teaching force for our students, the state must invest in professional salaries for all educators. The state must also fully restore programs such as Teaching Fellows and Teacher Cadet, and implement statewide the Teacher Assistant Tuition Scholarship initiative.”

