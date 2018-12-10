Suspect in death of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar faces new charges from 2016 rape

North Carolina

Lumberton police chief: ‘This is the outcome we all feared’

The FBI and Lumberton, North Carolina police confirm that a body found on Tuesday in Robeson County during their search for kidnapped 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar has now been positively identified as Hania, missing since Nov. 5.
The man charged with the rape and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar in Lumberton, North Carolina, could face the death penalty, prosecutors said Monday. They also charged Michael Ray McLellan in a separate rape case dating back to 2016, Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt said in a press conference broadcast live on Facebook.

McLellan, 34, was already in law enforcement custody when prosecutors charged him in the Nov. 5 abduction, Britt said. Aguilar went missing when, police say, a man forced her into an idling vehicle as she waited for a ride to her school bus stop.

The FBI said Sunday that McLellan will face numerous charges in connection with the Aguilar case, including first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.

Britt said that in the course of investigating the Aguilar case, they also connected McClellan with a 2016 rape case. He faces additional charges of first-degree rape and first-degree burglary in that case.

