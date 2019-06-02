‘Marine animal’ attack severely injures 17-year-old girl at NC beach, officials say

Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.

A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by a “marine animal” at a North Carolina beach.

The bite happened at around noon Sunday at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, according to a press release from the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.

The girl’s hands and legs are severely injured, and she was taken by helicopter to Vidant Medical Center, according to the release.

A park ranger told WCTI that the girl was bitten by a shark.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But the Atlantic Beach Fire Department can’t yet confirm what bit her, the release said.

“We will provide further updates when more accurate information is received,” it said.