Jamie Lee Curtis gives behind-the-scenes look as she films ‘Halloween’ in North Carolina

Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis is filming a horror movie in North Carolina, and she gave a glimpse behind the scenes.

The 60-year-old is starring in “Halloween Kills,” the newest in a series of slasher movies, WWAY reports.

On Tuesday, Curtis shared a photo taken on the film set near the coast in Wilmington, WECT and other news outlets report.

The picture posted to Twitter appears to show her with dirty fingernails and bruised arms.

“NEVER SAY DIE!” the actress wrote. “First day back in the battle for my life!”

Curtis appeared in the original “Halloween” movie in 1978 and had roles in many of the films that followed, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

The Facebook page for Keep NC Film says the new movie is a sequel to one that debuted last year. That one featured the character Michael Myers, a killer who wears a mask, according to IMDb.

To make the new movie, houses got repainted, and the facade of a downtown building was transformed to look like a hospital, Port City Daily and the Wilmington Star News report.

Curtis was even spotted Monday with fake blood on her hands, according to the Star News.

Viewers can check for North Carolina sights when the movie premieres next fall, according to a trailer.

Wilmington has been the backdrop for past on-screen productions, including the recent TV show flop “Swamp Thing.”