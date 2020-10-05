Gunfire erupts in another shooting at a Halloween attraction, North Carolina cops say

Gunfire erupted at a haunted attraction in North Carolina, marking another of the latest shootings at Halloween-themed sites, officials say.

Woods of Terror customers were heading to their cars early Sunday when someone fired shots from a vehicle that was entering the parking lot, according to a Facebook post from the Greensboro venue.

One of the rounds hit a juvenile, and staff members rushed in to help stop the bleeding, owner Eddie McLaurin wrote in the post.

The person was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Deputies as of Sunday afternoon said the case was under investigation and described the shooter as an “unidentified male.”

The business says the incident was the first of its kind in its 29-year history. Woods of Terror is an outdoor haunted attraction that doesn’t allow weapons, according to its website.

“Our entire staff is devastated by this crime because we love every one of our customers, and we try to maintain the highest safety and security standards for every one of our guests,” McLaurin wrote on Facebook. “We take guest safety very seriously—and have since day one.”

Woods of Terror isn’t the first Halloween venue to experience a shooting this fall.

In September, officials say one person was shot after several fights broke out at Reaper’s Realm haunted house in Salisbury, North Carolina. Five juveniles were arrested in connection with the alleged incident roughly 35 miles northeast of Charlotte, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Also in September, authorities were looking for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Pontiac, Michigan, McClatchy News reported. Officials say the two had been in a dispute about a place in line at Erebus Haunted Attraction.

