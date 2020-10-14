Team mourns Miss Lou Lou Gehrig, beloved NC bat dog. Video shows her joy on the job

A dog remembered for gathering bats and winning over fans at a North Carolina ballpark died this week.

For eight seasons, Miss Lou Lou Gehrig retrieved equipment for the Greensboro Grasshoppers minor-league baseball team. The franchise on Tuesday said it was “deeply saddened” by her death.

“This is a heart-breaking loss for our organization, our fans, and the Greensboro community,” Donald Moore, team president and general manager, said in a news release.

A video posted to Facebook shows Lou Lou’s dedication to her job with the Grasshoppers.

In 2018, Minor League Baseball shared footage of Jhonny Santos at-bat. He is seen briefly dropping his bat, which Lou Lou tries to take before his time at home plate is over.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Lou Lou’s popularity — along with her late aunt Babe and uncle Master Yogi Berra — provided entertainment at Grasshoppers games for almost 14 years and created an atmosphere unlike any other in Minor League Baseball,” according to officials.

The dogs, including Lou Lou’s surviving half-sister Little Jackie Robinson, took on the names of famous baseball players.

The Grasshoppers say Lou Lou had a “heart of gold” and was also beloved away from the stadium lights.

“When Lou Lou was not working at the ballpark, she loved fetching her Dad’s morning newspaper, playing frisbee at home or at her favorite spot, early mornings on the beach, and being a very loving dog to her family,” the franchise said in its news release.

Lou Lou died at age 9 “after a brief illness,” according to the team. Fans took to social media to mourn the sudden loss.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“My son played in Greensboro and Babe & Lou Lou were as part of the game as the players,” one person wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “So enjoyed watching them pick up bats and running around the out field at the end of the games. Thanks for the memories sweet dogs.”

Another Facebook user wrote: “My deepest sympathies on the loss of Miss Lou Lou. “She was always my favorite part of attending games, as was Babe and Yogi before her. I am heartbroken for her owner and the Grasshoppers organization.”

A fellow minor league team, the Columbia Fireflies, also chimed in, tweeting: “We are so sorry to hear this & are thinking of you all. She will be greatly missed.”