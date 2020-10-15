Teen Porsche driver went 170 mph in chase before deadly crash, North Carolina cops say

A Porsche driver was killed in a crash after hitting 170 mph during a police chase in North Carolina, officials say.

A 19-year-old was behind the wheel in Wake County when officials say they tried to stop the luxury car for speeding, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The pursuit, which started early Thursday near Interstate 87, went into Nash County, where the driver reached 170 mph, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said, according to WNCN .

The Porsche was on US 264 when authorities say it ran off the road and slammed into trees, news outlets reported. The crash was in the area of N.C. Highway 261 and the town of Middlesex, according to WNCN.

State troopers say the teen was ejected from the car and died, ABC11 reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.