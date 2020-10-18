Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Lottery player goes out for mac and cheese and ends up winning big in North Carolina

A North Carolina man’s mac and cheese run ended up paying off big time.

Marquetton Carraway went to a store in Goldsboro to pick up mac and cheese for dinner Wednesday and decided at the last minute to buy a $5 Mega Bucks lottery scratch-off ticket, according to a Friday news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

“When I got to the counter, the man gave me my change and I was about to walk out the store until something told me to, ya know, buy a ticket,” Carraway told lottery officials.

He scratched the ticket when he got home and immediately called his mom when he saw he had won the $200,000 jackpot prize, according to the release.

“At the time, she was on a business call,” he told lottery officials. “And I told her that her business was now over.”

He sent his mom a picture of his winning ticket to make sure he wasn’t “seeing things” and she confirmed he had won the top prize, the release says.

Carraway claimed his winnings Thursday and took home $141,501 after taxes, according to the release

He told lottery officials he plans to buy a house and “treat his family to all the things they couldn’t do before.”

