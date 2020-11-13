Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Driver crashes minivan through front door of NC police station, injuring 1, cops say

The entrance to the Burlington Police Department headquarters was littered with broken glass Friday after the driver of a minivan crashed straight through the station’s front door -- and police don’t think it was an accident.

According to police, the red van came barreling into the station around 12:37 p.m., wrecking windows and doors, and causing minor injuries to a staff member.

Photos taken by police show the vehicle, which appears mostly unscathed, lodged part-way into the lobby, surrounded by debris.

Screenshot (238).png
A picture taken from above the lobby gives a better idea of the damage caused. Burlington Police Department

“The act appears to have been intentional,” police said.

The driver was arrested and police are continuing to investigate.

