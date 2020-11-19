North Carolina
UNC mascot Rameses XXI is retiring. Meet his successor: Otis
Rameses XXI is retiring after nearly a decade as UNC’s mascot, the university announced Thursday.
Who will replace him? Otis, a 9-month-old Dorset Horn from northern Virginia who used to “not want anything to do with people,” his owners said.
Otis, soon to be Rameses XXII, hasn’t officially ascended the throne at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill because of the pandemic, UNC said in a news release announcing the “changing of the horned guard.” But his caregivers say they’re preparing him for life in the spotlight.
“He’s never going to lie down and roll over, but what you can do is get him used to people,” James Hogan, whose family has been caring for the Rameses dynasty since the 1920s, said in the news release. “He’s really come a long way. He was on a farm where all he knew was sheep, and he didn’t have much human interaction at all.”
