Two found dead at Fort Bragg in NC weren’t killed in training, officials say

Two people were found dead Wednesday in a training area at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, officials say.

The deaths weren’t connected to official military unit training, the U.S. Army base said in a news release.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is conducting an investigation into the bodies found in the Fayetteville area, according to officials.

“No further information is available at this time due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation and the pending notification of next of kin,” officials said in the news release.

