North Carolina
NC man wins last big prize in lottery game — and he’s sharing with his dad
A man is giving a generous gift to his dad, thanks to help from a jackpot win in North Carolina.
Alexander Gonzalez-Ramirez plans to share after scoring $200,000 — the last big prize in the Super 7s scratch-off game, the N.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday in a news release.
“I’m actually hopefully gonna get a truck for my dad today,” Gonzalez-Ramirez told lottery officials on Monday. “I know he likes the Ford Raptors.”
The lottery player’s lucky moment came after a trip to an Eastern North Carolina store. While at Speedy Mart in Beulaville, officials say he bought the scratch-off for $5.
Later, he was visiting family when he decided to check his ticket and found out it was worth $200,000, according to the lottery’s news release.
“It was kind of hard to believe at first,” Gonzalez-Ramirez said in the release. “My dad and brother were more excited. You could tell from their faces. It’s a big amount.”
Gonzalez-Ramirez lives in Duplin County, roughly 70 miles east of Fayetteville. He kept $141,501 after taxes and has ideas of how he will spend the rest of his prize money, officials say.
“I’ll probably get a vehicle for myself and then just invest the rest on a house to build,” Gonzalez-Ramirez told the N.C. Education Lottery.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
When gambling is more than a game
Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment.
If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.
