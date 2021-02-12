Valentine’s ‘special’ for your ex? Offer from North Carolina cops has internet abuzz

A Valentine’s Day offer from North Carolina cops is gaining attention online. Miami Herald staff, File/Feb. 3, 2015

A Valentine’s Day “special” from North Carolina cops has the internet abuzz, but not everyone is in love with the joke.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it has an opportunity that’s “too sweet to pass up” — a chance to turn in your ex who has outstanding warrants.

“This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious (five-star) accommodations, and this special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner,” the department wrote Thursday on Facebook.

Deputies in the county roughly 45 miles northeast of Raleigh said “operators are standing by” to take calls from jilted lovers wanting to participate in the offer.

As of Friday morning, the post had thousands of shares and more than 200 comments. The text was copied to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, where it garnered even more reactions.

While some social media users thought Nash County deputies missed the mark, others seemed to value the approach to help get people off the streets.

“Do they really have to have outstanding warrants?” one Facebook user asked.

Another person wrote: “Whoever is in charge of this page needs a raise.”

Not everyone viewed the post the same way.

“Who came up with this crap? Talk about tone (deaf)?” one person commented.

Another Facebook user said: “Y’all really think getting arrested is some kind of joke and thats sad.”

“Nothing like making a joke about people’s freedom!!” a third person added.