1 person killed, 1 injured on old Bonner Bridge in construction accident

A construction accident on an Outer Banks bridge has left one person dead and another injured, a Coast Guard spokesman said Wednesday.

A section of the old Bonner Bridge over Oregon Inlet collapsed shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man standing on the section of the bridge that collapsed was killed, according to Coast Guard spokesman Steve Lehmann.

The Dare County Sheriff’s office and the N.C. Department of Transportation confirmed one person was killed, according to The Outer Banks Voice.

A spokesman for NCDOT told The News & Observer that workers were dismantling the bridge when the accident occurred.

“They’re in the process of removing the last few sections of it at this point,” said NCDOT spokesman Tim Hass, before referring questions about the incident to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Hass said the part of the bridge being dismantled is near the main channel of the inlet and doesn’t include a section at the south end that will become a fishing pier and pedestrian walkway later this year.

Oregon Inlet is open to boat traffic, though there is a safety zone around the area where the incident occurred, Lehmann said.

Because the accident took place on the water, the Coast Guard will conduct an investigation, as will other government agencies.

The Herbert C. Bonner Bridge was completed in 1963, connecting Hatteras Island with the mainland. It was named for the man who represented the area in Congress from 1940 until his death in 1965.

The bridge was replaced in 2019 by the 2.8-mile Marc Basnight Bridge, named for the former state Senate leader who represented the area in the Senate from 1984 until his resignation for health reasons in 2011. Basnight died in December at age 73.

