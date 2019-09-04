Hurricane Dorian closes schools Thursday in Wake. Johnston will also close Friday.

Entire SC, NC coastline under Hurricane Warning as Category 2 Dorian moves northwest Hurricane Dorian was located about 165 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was located about 165 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

The Wake County and Johnston County school systems will be closed Thursday due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Dorian in North Carolina.

Wake district announced the closure on Wednesday afternoon, citing “the most recent forecasts and continued unpredictability of Hurricane Dorian.” Wake said additional information will be released Thursday about whether schools would reopen Friday.

Johnston County has already announced it will be closed both Thursday and Friday for staff and students. District leaders cited how the county has already declared a state of emergency and expects to experience tropical storm force winds.

North Johnston Middle School will operate as an emergency shelter beginning on Thursday at 1 PM.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wake announced when students will make up the lost day of classes:

▪ Traditional-calendar schools and Fox Road Elementary will have a makeup day on Nov. 1.

▪ Modified-calendar schools will have classes Jan. 3,

▪ The Wake Young Men’s Leadership Academy and Young Women’s Leadership Academy will have classes Oct. 7.

▪ Wake STEM Early College will have classes Oct. 9.

▪ Vernon Malone College and Career Academy, Wake Early College of Health Sciences and North Wake College and Career Academy will make up the day on Nov. 12.

▪ Tracks 1, 3 and 4 at year-round schools will have classes Sept. 7. Track 2 will not have to make up the day.

▪ Barwell Road and Walnut Creek elementary schools will have classes Oct. 21,