Hurricane Dorian will keep Wake schools closed on Friday. See the makeup days.

Schools in Wake County will remain closed for students on Friday while the area deals with the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

Wake school officials announced Thursday afternoon that schools will be closed Friday “due to the unpredictable effects of Hurricane Dorian on bus transportation and potential power failures.” The hurricane has cost students two days of classes that will be made up.

Wake announced when students will make up the lost days of classes:

▪ Traditional-calendar schools will have makeup days on Nov. 1 and Dec. 20.

▪ Modified-calendar schools will have classes Jan. 3 and Feb. 17.

▪ The Wake Young Men’s Leadership Academy and Young Women’s Leadership Academy will have classes Oct. 7 and Dec. 20.

▪ Wake STEM Early College will have classes Oct. 9 and Jan. 3.

▪ Vernon Malone College and Career Academy, Wake Early College of Health Sciences and North Wake College and Career Academy will make up the days on Oct. 3 and Nov. 12.

▪ Tracks 1, 3 and 4 at year-round schools will have classes Nov 16 and Dec. 7 after the Sept. 7 makeup day was canceled. Track 2 will not have to make up the day.

▪ Barwell Road and Walnut Creek elementary schools will have classes Oct. 21 and Jan 17.

▪ Fox Road Elementary will have classes Nov. 1 and Jan. 29.