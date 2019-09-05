Triangle forecast calls for wind gusts and rain Thursday as Hurricane Dorian grazes coast

Hurricane Dorian jumps back up to major Cat 3 storm as it moves to Carolinas Watch the ABC11 Thursday morning forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north to the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 Thursday morning forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north to the Carolinas.

As Hurricane Dorian churns along the North Carolina coast through Friday, the Triangle area could see tropical storm force winds, forecasters predict.

Gusts of 30 to 60 mph are possible in Wake County and southeastern Durham County. Isolated power outages are possible across the Triangle area as gusty winds knock down tree branches, according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane force winds are expected primarily to the east of Interstate 95.

The primary threat to the Triangle will be rain, the National Weather Service reported. The high temperature is expected to reach the upper 70s.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wake County could see increasingly heavy rain through the afternoon and into Thursday night, NWS officials reported. The rain was expected to begin clearing by Friday afternoon, they said.

A flash flood watch also was in effect for Wake County through 2 p.m. Friday. ABC11 Meteorologist Don Schwenneker was forecasting up to an inch of rain in Durham and Orange counties, with just over an inch for Wake County.

Flooding is possible in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage in the western Triangle, NWS forecasters reported.

Hurricane Dorian was upgraded overnight Wednesday to a Category 3 storm. At 5 a.m., the National Weather Service reported that it was 80 miles south of Charleston and 200 miles south of Wilmington.

It was moving at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. Wind gusts were reported at up to 140 mph.

The National Weather Service was forecasting the threat of tornadoes to expand across eastern North Carolina through Thursday afternoon and into the night. The weather service has issued a tornado watch for southeastern North Carolina until 7 p.m. Thursday, from Fayetteville, Rocky Mount and Smithfield east to Kill Devil Hills and down to Jacksonville.

SHARE COPY LINK VIDEO: If your area is under a tornado warning, then you may only have a few minutes to get to safety. Here are the actions you should take during a tornado.

Meteorologists with ABC11 predicted Hurricane Dorian would push up the North Carolina coast on Thursday, nearing Morehead City by 2 a.m. Friday and Kill Devil Hills on the northern end of the Outer Banks by 2 p.m. Friday.

The coast could see 6 inches to 15 inches of rain by Friday, weather officials said.