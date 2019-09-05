Hundreds without power in Triangle as Hurricane Dorian grazes coast

Utility workers prepare for Hurricane Dorian At the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., thousands of utility workers are staging Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, ready to be deployed as soon as Hurricane Dorian passes North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., thousands of utility workers are staging Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, ready to be deployed as soon as Hurricane Dorian passes North Carolina.

Hundreds of people in the Triangle have lost power. The outages were reported Thursday afternoon as rain and wind from Hurricane Dorian started to affect central North Carolina.

Extended power outages are expected because of Hurricane Dorian, according to Duke Energy.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 845 Duke Energy customers in Raleigh were without power. The outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging their equipment, according to Duke Energy. The area include neighborhoods surrounding Five Points off Glenwood Avenue, including Hayes Barton and Oberlin.

In Cary, 545 Duke Energy customers were without power late Thursday afternoon. The areas included Briarcliff Apartments, Sedgebrook Apartments and Woodland Terrace, all off Kildaire Farm Road. That was later restored.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, 361 Duke Energy customers in Raleigh lost power. That outage was also caused by equipment damage from fallen trees or limbs, according to the energy company.

The area affected was inside the Beltline just north of downtown, between U.S. 70 to the west and Six Forks and Wake Forest roads to the east. Their power was restored Thursday afternoon.

What to do when you see a downed power line

Do not touch a power line or anything that is in contact with the line, Duke Energy advises. If you see a downed power line, call Duke Energy at 800-POWERON (800-769-3766) or the local emergency line.

If your power goes out

Text REG to 57801 to get outage alerts via text. Text OUT to report an outage. Duke Energy can update you with the status of outages. You can also sign up online for email alerts at duke-energy.com/outages/alerts.

Check outage maps at outagemaps.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc.

You can also report outages by phone:

Duke Energy Carolinas: 800-769-3766.

Duke Energy Progress: 800-419-6356.

This story will be updated. Check back for more information.

