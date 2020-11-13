When will I-95 reopen? Part of interstate closed after severe flooding in North Carolina

Heavy rain drenched central North Carolina on Thursday, flooding roads and forcing parts of Interstate 95 to close.

A stretch of the major East Coast thoroughfare remains shut down in Johnston County as of Friday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. All northbound lanes are closed near mile marker 102.

For a detour, drivers should take exit 97 onto U.S. 70 West, according to officials.

“Continue on US-70 West to US-301 North,” the N.C. Department of Transportation said. “Continue on US-301 north to re-access I-95.”

The portion of I-95 is expected to reopen for traffic by 5 p.m. Friday, officials say. The projection comes after flooding near Wilson closed another part of the interstate, which has since reopened.

“The rain may have ended but hazards remain,” the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office said on Friday morning. “Numerous roads remain closed & several rivers continue to rise. Use caution while traveling & leave extra time in case you encounter a closed roadway. Never drive around barricades.”

Across the state, officials say at least seven people died after heavy rain fell on Thursday. A search was expected to continue Friday morning for two people missing after flood waters swept through a campground.