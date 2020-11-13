Flash flooding leaves at least 7 dead in North Carolina as warning remains in effect

North Carolina is still dealing with the effects of severe flash flooding that left at least seven people dead across the state on Thursday.

The weather system tied to Tropical Storm Eta pounded the state with heavy rain, dropping more than 9 inches in some areas, including Rocky Mount, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters warned Friday morning that dangerous conditions continue.

“The rain may have ended but hazards remain,” the Raleigh office of the National Weather Service said on Twitter. “Numerous roads remain closed & several rivers continue to rise. Use caution while traveling & leave extra time in case you encounter a closed roadway. Never drive around barricades.”

The National Weather Service extended its flash flood warning for much of central North Carolina until 3:45 p.m. Friday. Affected areas include Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Johnston, Orange and Wake counties.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“No additional rainfall is expected today, however flooded waters will take a while to recede,” the weather service said.

Among the hardest-hit areas Thursday was Alexander County, where three people died and another 31 were rescued from a flooded campground. Search efforts are resuming Friday morning for two more people who were missing from the area roughly 65 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Also in Alexander County, one person died after a car left the road and went into water, officials say.

Two more traffic-related deaths were reported near Statesville, roughly 40 miles north of Charlotte. They were killed in a crash after their car traveled too fast “for the wet conditions ... and hydroplaned,” according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Near Raleigh, police say a child drowned in the town of Rolesville. The child was found unresponsive after playing near a swollen creek.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Across the state, flooding forced roads and interstates to close.

Interstate 95 North is expected to reopen for drivers by late Friday near mile marker 102 in Johnston County, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

Rain near Charlotte on Thursday morning also caused parts of Interstate 85 to shut down before reopening, The Charlotte Observer reported.

As of Friday morning, dozens of other roads across the state were listed as closed or “impassable” due to recent weather conditions.

The Neuse River in Smithfield reached “major” flood status, rising to 20.27 feet Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. It’s expected to crest later Friday at 22 feet.

The Haw River near Bynum in Chatham County was at 15.26 feet Friday morning, putting it in the “moderate” flood stage. Water levels are expected to fall throughout the day.