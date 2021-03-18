Triangle could see tornadoes, hail, strong winds on Thursday. Here’s the latest

Powerful storms could batter the Triangle with isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and hail the size of ping-pong balls on Thursday.

All of central North Carolina faces the possibility of severe weather starting late Thursday morning as a storm system moves in from the west, according to the National Weather Service.

In Alamance, Orange and Person counties, the biggest storm threat is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., forecasters said.

Wake, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Johnston and other nearby counties face the greatest potential for severe weather from noon to 5 p.m.

The Raleigh and Durham areas have been downgraded from a Level 4 to a Level 3 “enhanced risk” for severe storms, but the threat of dangerous conditions remains.

“It still means there is a pretty good chance of seeing severe weather really throughout the region today ... just know that the risk for damaging winds really hasn’t decreased that much,” said Don Schwenneker, meteorologist for ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

In addition to winds over 60 mph, the Triangle could see lightning, large hail and isolated tornadoes, according to forecasters.

In Raleigh, a quarter-inch of rainfall is expected during the day Thursday, with more possible at night and during storms, the weather service said. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the 70s before an overnight low of 50 degrees.

The potential for powerful storms forced Durham, Wake and Johnston school districts to cancel in-person classes on Thursday.

The risk of severe weather is part of a strong cold front that spawned tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi on Wednesday.