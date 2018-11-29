NC politicians are doing something about climate change —finally

North Carolinians concerned about climate change have cause to celebrate. Republicans and Democrats in Washington have come together to introduce the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This law, called “carbon fee and dividend,” would tax carbon emissions at the source and return those fees to every American household.
Government will not increase in size, jobs will be created, and market forces will rapidly shift our economy away from sending greenhouse gas pollution into the atmosphere.
The N&O’s Nov. 26 article covering the White House’s recent report on climate change detailed the dire effects we’ll see across our state — hurricanes, heat waves, flooding, sea level rise — many of which we’re already facing (“White House: 1,500% jump in coastal flooding, unprecedented heat waves for Carolinas”). The urgency couldn’t be more clear.
I appreciate Rep. David Price’s consistent support for climate solutions. I applaud Sen. Thom Tillis’ recent tweet in support of bipartisan innovation. This act will bring all hands on deck to apply the power of our country’s ingenuity to address this critical issue. Let’s move this bipartisan solution forward.
Libby Searles-Bohs
Durham
Uphold the Constitution
I was stunned to hear two of our local congressmen, Rep. David Price and Rep. G.K. Butterfield, advocate for authorities to lessen or ignore action in the matter of the arrest and deportation of illegal immigrant Samuel Oliver-Bruno (“ICE agents entrapped Mexican man, 2 lawmakers from NC say,” Nov. 25). They took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States. They should be removed from office or resign in disgrace for urging action contrary to that founding document and federal law.
Ben Owen
Raleigh
Civil disobedience
I was arrested for civil disobedience and charged with two misdemeanors. I did this for selfish reasons. There were people who told me they stood in front of the van because of ICE’s unjust actions on the immigrant community or because of how Samuel was arrested. I did it for neither (“Vigil held for Mexican arrested by ICE, as congressmen call response to appeal a sham,” Nov. 28).
I did it because Samuel played catch with my son, Sammy. When he prayed during our weekly meals, he would begin, “Bendice a la familia Swanson.” Before he would ask God for anything else, he asked for blessings on our family. We would complain about homework, trash talk about futbol (soccer), and eat steak whenever possible.
I wanted my friend out of the van because he would do anything for his family, including breaking the law. He broke the law, and I am OK with that because I have always believed that legality does not equal morality. I don’t know if I would have had the courage to do what Samuel did for his family. I hope I would.
I stood in front of the van because for just three hours I wanted to have the courage that Samuel Oliver Bruno has had for over 20 years.
David Swanson
Durham
Unearned reward
We have three scenarios with the same results:
Margaret Spellings resigns and still get gets a boatload of cash. Larry Fedora does not do what he is paid to do (win) and leaves with a boatload of cash. And now Laura Riddick is probably going to get most of her pension for robbing the county blind.
This is a great time to not do what you were hired to and paid to do but still receive a reward.
Chuck Schroeder
Cary
Help the people
Gov. Cooper just received billions of dollars from the government. Cooper should put their money and the roads and sewers in Robeson County, in Lumberton especially. Every time it rains, our streets get so flooded. The gullies have to be made a lot larger.
I think it’s just a waste of money when they don’t even help the small little people. It’s a struggle everyday when you are on a fixed income. So if there’s any sense you could forward this to our governor, maybe he’ll realize how bad it is over here.
Arthur Becerra
Lumberton
Career change
I went into the wrong line of work — I should have been a college football coach. Then when I am fired for being a failure I can walk away with $12 million.
Peter Aitken
Chapel Hill
