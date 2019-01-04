1/5 Letters: We already bought the land. Why are we talking about selling it?

Legend has it that upon leaving Independence Hall on the last day of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of a government he and the other founders had created. “A republic, if you can keep it,” he quipped.

His sardonic words convey an essential truth: that the survival of our democracy depends on each successive generation to defend and improve it. His warning has particular resonance in the current moment. Judging by the deepening divisions in our society, it would appear that our republic is coming apart.



